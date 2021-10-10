Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Environment Canada has issued a severe Thunderstorm Watch for the City of Thunder Bay.

The weather service reports that 30 to 40 mm of rainfall have been reported in some localities by 5 PM EDT. T

Rain, at times heavy, is expected to continue tonight with a few embedded thunderstorms. An additional 20 to 30 mm of rainfall are likely with locally higher rainfall amounts near the north shore of Lake Superior.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning will make outdoor activities unsafe.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

City of Thunder Bay

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h, hail size of 2 cm and heavy rain.

Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.