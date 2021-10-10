DRYDEN – WEATHER – At 6:39 p.m. CDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a line of severe thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 9 kilometres north of Bending Lake to Atikokan, moving northeast at 50 km/h.

Locations impacted include: Ignace, Raleigh Lake, White Otter Lake, Mameigwess Lake, Butler, Halfmoon Lake, Elsie Lake, Mabel Lake, Sanford Lake, Steep Rock Lake, Finlayson Lake, Norway Lake and Sweden Lake.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for:

Ignace – English River

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!