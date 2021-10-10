Kakabeka Falls – WEATHER – Environment Canada has ended the tornado warning issued earlier this evening …

As of 7:57 p.m. EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain. This line of severe thunderstorms is located near the Minnesota border, moving north at 40 km/h.

Hazard: 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

Locations impacted include: Arrow Lake Provincial Park, Mountain Lake, Remicks, Moose Lake, Mackies and North Fowl Lake.

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for: