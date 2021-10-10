Scaling great heights of success in the business world is an ace digital entrepreneur and PR expert, Anish Gupta

Digital marketing and social media are tangible assets for any company where each business can explore their uniqueness with millions of people at a time. But definitely one needs an expert of digital and social marketing domain, as it has a great impact on business. Meet one such expert of digital marketing and social media – Anish Gupta. His working skills and effective market strategies have benefited his massive clients to grow their business widely, to an level which has astonished many major business pandits as well.

Anish owns his own company named – ‘FAMO MEDIA’. He is an expert of digital marketing; his company deals with promotional activities for entrepreneurs and celebrities. Along with this he also handles social media accounts helping his clients to gain connection with the celebrities for the growth of their ventures. All of this success, awards and accolades at the age of 21 has been one achievement in itself for Anish. He started his entrepreneurial journey at the age of 16, at this age numerous children even don’t know the meaning of business and entrepreneurship. Rather than enjoying his childhood he diverted his mind to follow his passion of being an digital marketing expert.

In his early days of his career, he worked as a promoter and with his talent and skills he promoted massive local accounts on social media which boosted his confidence and poured positive vibes that he is on the right direction. With his consistence performance within short span he established his own company named as – ‘FAMO MEDIA’. His companies output has been astonishing and has achieved great heights of success each day by working efficiently for their clients. Today his company is first choice when it comes to digital marketing world. Anish is an active social media user, as its work also demands for setting market strategies. He is also a known personality on the most happening app of social media – Instagram. He has more than 26.8k followers.

This Haryana’s young talent success talks does not end here. Now he is going to handle the work of musical artist, Sumit Goswami. Further he is also planning to establish his blog for celebrities. His talent, hard work and determination will also keep him on top of the list of his client and attract many more. He is all set to explore his skills globally!