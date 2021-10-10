Meet Priyanka Tiwari, the actor who turned YouTuber

She talks about her journey, her acting passion and her transition into the YouTube space.

A closer look around us will let us learn about many success stories that have astounded the world in ways more than one. These success stories were not created overnight; instead, they have been a product of relentless drive, sheer talents, consistent efforts and perseverance. It sometimes even takes years for certain individuals to create a flourishing career for themselves in their chosen niches. However, when a person works with determination and passion, everything gets attainable over time, says Priyanka Tiwari, one of the success stories that we will talk about today. This passionate girl is all about her love for creative arts and food and thus has been able to make her unique niche both as an actor and as a food vlogger.

It won’t be wrong to say that Priyanka Tiwari has become a digital sensation of sorts with her YouTube channel by her name, which today breathes over 2 million subscribers already. Apart from that, her handles on Facebook and Instagram, too, have been growing each passing day with thousands of fans and followers. But did she achieve all of this quickly? Well, for that, Priyanka Tiwari throws light on her journey so far. She says that from a very early age being a part of the entertainment world was all that she ever dreamed of. She gave herself six months to prove her mettle in acting and moved to Mumbai. Her passion for acting and hard work helped her become a prominent name in the Indian TV industry, where she bagged the role of “Vishakha” in the daily soap Choti Bahu on Zee TV. She then worked in many other TV serials like Bhabhi for Star Plus, Sai Baba, and Jai Shree Krishna for Colors.

However, several health issues acted as a roadblock on her path to success, following which she took a break from TV and started focusing on her love for food. Starting from scratch, Priyanka Tiwari began her YouTube channel in late 2017 (https://www.youtube.com/PriyankaTiwari), focusing on food and travel, and since then, she has never looked back. She highlights how her love for food has given her a brand-new career as a YouTuber, which has doubled her digital presence and given her incredible recognition for her original food content.

Her interesting food videos covering different restaurants and food places have earned her a crazy fan following. One of her videos on Maharaja Bhog Thali went viral, whereas her Thailand video series became an inspiration for many as she made it in Hindi and covered all its regional delicacies. Apart from that, she even covered food, tourist places and shopping in different cities in India and abroad.

Priyanka Tiwari has undoubtedly become one of the most followed food vloggers in India. To find out more, follow her on Instagram @priyankaatiwari.