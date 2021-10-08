Thunder Bay – NEWS – An investigation into a fire and sudden death at a Westfort home earlier this week is now being treated as a homicide investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Major Crimes Unit.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East following reports of a structural fire just after 9:20 pm EDT on Sunday, October 3.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

A deceased individual was located inside the home. As a result, members of the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the investigation of the sudden death and fire.

Members of the Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario also became involved in the continued investigation of the fire.

A post-mortem examination of the deceased took place in Toronto on Wednesday, October 6th. Investigators have since begun reviewing those results, and the scene has been released by police.

As a result of the continued investigation, TBPS Major Crimes Unit investigators are now investigating the sudden death of a 33-year-old Thunder Bay man as a homicide. The TBPS is not releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for the family.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are appealing to the public for information. Specifically, investigators are looking for residents in the area who may have home video surveillance or dash camera footage from Sunday, October 3 between 6:30 pm and 10 pm EDT.

Police Seek Help from Public

If you have footage in the area of the 100 block of Frederica Street East within this time, please call police at 684-1200 and cite incident no. P21064709. The TBPS would like to thank all the individuals who have already come forward with information and footage.

If you have any information that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.