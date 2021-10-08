Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to a residential address in the City of Thunder Bay just after 3:15 pm EDT on Thursday, October 7 2021, following reports of a recent incident of Fraud Over $5,000.

Police learned an elderly couple had been defrauded out of more than $180,000.

The investigation revealed the couple had recently purchased a new computer, which came with an anti-virus software promotion.

To protect their new asset, the couple decided to purchase a full copy of the anti-virus software. At a later date, the couple changed their mind and contacted the anti-virus company to request a refund.

The victims were later contacted by individuals claiming to be from the anti-virus software company, who explained to the couple that the company had over refunded them due to a decimal error.

The victims were told they were erroneously sent more than $100,000. The fraudster, under the guise of being a representative of Norton Anti Virus, explained the couple would have to repay the money that was sent in error.

This request followed a series of similar requests, in which the scammers explained that there were errors in receiving the original money transfers.

Once the victims realized they were the target of a scam, they had been defrauded out of $183,000 CAD.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Economic Crimes Unit are now involved in the ongoing investigation.

The Thunder Bay Police Service would like to remind the public to always be cautious and skeptical whenever you are contacted unsolicited by an organization requesting money. You have the right to hang up on these callers.

If you believe the suspected fraudster may be a legitimate representative of the organization they claimed to be with, then please locate their contact information and connect with them on your terms. Do not use contact information the caller provided you, and do not trust phone numbers listed on your caller display, as caller IDs can be easily spoofed.

Please take time to speak to your more vulnerable friends and family members who may be more aggressively targeted by these kinds of scams.

To learn more about frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre here: https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/scams-fraudes/cryptocurrency-cryptomonnaie-eng.htm