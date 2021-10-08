Thunder Bay – LIVING – The Thanksgiving weekend is usually a time when many people start to close up their summer camp for the winter.

It is also a time to think about crime prevention and keeping your camp safer from criminals. It is a sad fact of life that some people will try breaking into your camp – but with a little work and thought, you can stop the thieves in their tracks.

Here are some tips to keep your summer camp safer through the fall into winter:

Safeguard your seasonal property by making sure all doors are locked and alarm system is set.

Consider installing metal doors, bars or roll shutters on windows, and a security system, if your property is not already outfitted.

Invest in a security camera. Just the presence of a camera could deter a thief and it can help identify them if they do commit a crime.

Do not wait until tomorrow to think about crime prevention. Things as simple as turning on lights, keeping your property well-maintained, and locking doors can help deter a criminal.

Periodically check on your property to make sure nothing is amiss.

When packing up for the season, make sure to take home valuables and lock up anything you leave behind. Make sure you don’t leave your hunting firearms at camp over the winter.

Follow 9PMRoutine… Did you set the alarm? Are all the doors and windows locked? Are all valuables away from the windows?

Crime prevention is a lot easier than getting a call from police to inform you that your camp was broken into.