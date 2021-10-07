Thunder Bay – LIVING – Impaired driving across Northwestern Ontario is far too common.

As Canadians prepare to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday, MADD Canada is giving thanks for all those who are doing their part to keep roads safe from impaired driving.

“To everyone who makes the commitment to never drive impaired, and who plan ahead for a sober ride home if they’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, thank you,” said MADD Canada National President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock. “We also want to recognize and thank all the rideshare, taxi, transit and designated drivers who get people home safely.”

While most people make the safe and responsible choice to arrange a sober ride home, a disturbing number of people still drive knowing they are likely impaired, as shown in MADD Canada’s first National Survey On Driving After Alcohol, Cannabis Or Illicit Drug Use. Everyone can do their part to prevent impaired driving, and the devastating crashes that can result, this holiday weekend by:

Never operating a car, boat, ATV or any other vehicle while impaired;

Never riding with a driver who is impaired;

Calling 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

“We see many news reports about impaired drivers being caught thanks to 911 calls from concerned citizens,” Ms. Hancock said. “We are so grateful to people who make those calls and report suspected impaired drivers to police. You are helping police take those drivers off the roads before a potentially tragic crash occurs.”