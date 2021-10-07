MOOSE FACTORY – NEWS – On October 2, 2021 at approximately 04:14 pm members from the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) responded to an assault complaint on Sakabuskum Road in Moose Factory. A person had been seriously injured and was transported to hospital.

The victim, Gilbert TOMAGATICK, 58 years-of-age, from Moose Factory First Nation later died from his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Otis FARIES, 31 years-of-age from Moose Factory First Nation for First Degree Murder, under section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

The James Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the James Bay OPP Crime Unit, in partnership with NAPS, and under the direction of the OPP’s Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), are continuing this investigation.

The OPP and NAPS are asking for the public’s assistance in providing any information which will assist efforts to further the investigation and to safely locate Otis FARIES.

The OPP is appealing to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity to call 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. A photo of the suspect is attached.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit information online at ontariocrimestoppers.cawhere you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.