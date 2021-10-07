TORONTO – BUSINESS – “Ontario’s convenience industry is committed to helping local producers by selling 100% made-in-Ontario beer, wine and coolers from now through 2022,” said Anne Kothawala, President and CEO of the Convenience Industry Council of Canada. “Our stores are ready to offer new retail opportunities to these small businesses that help them emerge from the pandemic even stronger.”

CICC’s proposal will enable convenience stores to promote and sell these products, which would support local businesses and respond to Ontarians’ desire for convenience. With 8,500 locations, the province’s convenience channel can break down barriers to entry for Ontario’s beverage producers and help them reach a broader market.

Local craft producers of beer, wine and coolers need to grow following the COVID-19 pandemic and Ontario’s convenience stores have developed a made-in-Ontario solution to make that a reality. The channel is calling on the Ontario government to allow convenience stores to sell Ontario-produced beverage alcohol products, helping provincial producers as well as enhancing choice and convenience for the thousands of Ontarians that visit stores every day.

“Having the ability to sell our beer and seltzers in convenience stores will not only help us recover lost revenues from the pandemic, but allow us to continue to grow our business and create jobs within the community,” said Jason Lalonde, Co-Owner of Carp’s Ridge Rock Brewing Company. “Our customers are already going to convenience stores, and it would be great if they could pick up a few of our Made-in-Ontario beverages and save themselves a trip.”

“COVID-19 has shifted the way we all do business,” said Matron Fine Beer Co-Founder Jes Nettleton. “Opening up this additional sales channel will help us in our recovery and make it more convenient for people to access our Ontario-made, Ontario-sourced beer.”

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve been on your corner and we are now asking the government to be in ours,” added Kothawala. “Ontarians want it. We are prepared to offer it. It’s time to give residents in the province what they want while helping the Ford government keep a promise they made to voters.”

Learn more about CICC’s campaign at www.chooseconvenience.ca.