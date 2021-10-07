Thunder Bay – NEWS – A post-mortem examination has been completed and police continue to hold the scene of an ongoing fire and sudden death investigation at a Westfort home.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a residential address in the 100 block of Frederica Street East following reports of a structural fire.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the blaze.

A deceased individual was located inside the home. As a result, members of the Major Crimes Unit became involved in the investigation of the sudden death and fire.

Members of the Office of the Fire Marshall of Ontario are also involved in the continued investigation of the fire.

Investigators have received the results of the post-mortem examination and are reviewing them as the investigation continues.

No other details are available at this time; however, further updates are expected today.