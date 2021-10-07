Calgary – POLITICS – There are 27 candidates seeking the Mayor’s chair in Calgary.

In total there are 182 candidates running for a seat on Calgary’s City Council.

The mayoral race is so massive, partly because the incumbent Mayor Naheed Nenshi is not running. There are also nine of the current members of Council who are not running this election.

Almost 50,000 votes have been cast in the two advance polls in the election which were held on October 4th and 5th.

Change will be coming to Calgary, a city that has seen a lot of major challenges over the past decade.

Election Day will be October 18th.