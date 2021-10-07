Thunder Bay – WEATHER – For Thursday it will be, for much of the region, the last rain-free day as rain is in the forecast for Friday and into the weekend.

There is a fog advisory in effect for areas along the shores of Lake Superior.

Fog advisory in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Areas of dense fog are occurring, especially in areas along the shores of Lake Superior.

What: Visibility 500 metres or less in dense fog.

Timing: Now, possibly through to the weekend. Visibility may improve temporarily on Thursday afternoon.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and cloud is in store for Thunder Bay today. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. High forecast of 20. The UV index 4 or moderate.

For Thursday night, we are calling for partly cloudy to start the evening. It will become cloudy in the evening. Fog patches developing in the evening. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

A mix of sun and clouds to start the morning with skies becoming cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Thursday of 24 with the Humidex at 28. UV index 3 or moderate.

Mainly cloudy skies in the evening and overnight with a low of 14.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

Mainly sunny skies are in store for Sachigo Lake today. Fog patches will be dissipating in the morning. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High for Thursday of 24. Humidex 27. The UV index 3 or moderate.

A few clouds to start the evening with increasing cloudiness near midnight then a 30 perc ent chance of showers before morning. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm before morning. Low overnight of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather Outlook

For Dryden, Thursday will see mainly cloudy skies. Winds will becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for the day of 24 with the Humidex at 28. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Mainly cloudy skies with an overnight low of 13.