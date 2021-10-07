Why is it that some people can bounce back from misfortune and defeat while others can’t? As per Marcus Schulz, it all lies in your mindset. Adversity is very much a part of everyone’s life; however, how you react to these setbacks is what defines your success journey.

Marcus Schulz is a successful volume trader, entrepreneur, and coach. The former IT specialist went from trading as a hobby to making it his source of success and freedom. However, his journey has not been without challenges. Marcus explains that he even considered quitting at a specific point when things got harder than expected, but he didn’t. Thanks to those challenges, Marcus is now who he is today.

Marcus Schulz explains that your response to obstacles determines how long they will hold you down. “When things get tough, it is crucial to find your inner drive to keep pushing forward,” he notes. Marcus is dedicated to showing people that they can make their dreams come true by changing their mindset towards adversities.

“Challenges teach you how to be better,” says Marcus. “It is not that successful people have found a way to avoid hurdles; they have just found ways to navigate the roadblocks and keep their dreams moving.” One of the reactions that he recommends when faced with challenges is taking the time to process it all. However, while this is an important part, it should not take up most of your time; you need to resume moving forward. Strengthening your mental fortitude will help you face hurdles better and open you to opportunities within these misfortunes.

Therefore, if you want to continue growing and achieving your goals even in the hardest of times, follow Marcus Schulz’s advice. As an added bonus, take this as a chance to reinvent yourself and discover new avenues for growth. Marcus Schulz is firm in his belief that every challenge is an opportunity for unparalleled growth.