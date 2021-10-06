Thunder Bay – Thunder Bay Police are appealing to the public for information as an investigation into a recent south-side shooting continues.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Uniform Patrol Branch were originally dispatched to a reported disturbance in the area of Cumming and May Streets just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday, October 4.

When officers arrived they learned an altercation had taken place inside a multi-unit apartment building in the 200 block of Cumming Street. Further investigation revealed a male was the victim of an apparent shooting.

Suspects had fled the area before officers arrived. The victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment of his injuries.

Members of the TBPS’s Major Crimes Unit became involved in the ongoing investigation.

The scene has since been released, and the victim remains at the hospital for ongoing medical treatment of his injuries.

If you have any information, or dash cam or surveillance footage, that could assist investigators please call police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.p3tips.com.