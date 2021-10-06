Thunder Bay = NEWS – A Richmond Hill man was arrested and charged on Tuesday afternoon following an investigation to ongoing drug trafficking activity within the city.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Intelligence Unit, with assistance from the OPP’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 100 block of Cumberland Street South just after 4:20 pm on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

The warrant was obtained as a result of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking activity.

When police entered the home, they located a male suspect. The suspect was arrested following a brief struggle.

A search of the home located evidence of ongoing cocaine trafficking.

Following the arrest, the suspect was transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Mark Augustus Junior MALCOLM, 42, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is charged with:

• Trafficking in a Substance (Cocaine)

• Obstruct Peace Officer

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

He appeared in bail court on Wednesday, October 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.

None of the charges have been proven in a court of law. All accused are considered innocent until proven guilty.