THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The Thunder Bay under-16 Kings are off to southwestern Ontario to compete in their first tournament of the season, the annual Dufton Memorial, hosted by the London Jr. Knights program.

There will 22 U-16 AAA clubs that will be competing throughout the four-day event.

Thunder Bay’s opening match-up goes Thursday evening at 7 p.m. as they take on the Waterloo Wolves.

Friday’s slate has a pair of contests on the docket as the Kings take on the Hamilton Jr. Bulldogs at 8:30 a.m. before meeting the Ajax-Pickering Raiders at 1 p.m.

They’ll the wrap-up round robin play Saturday at 3:15 p.m. vs. the Toronto Titans.

The top eight sides will advance to the quarter-final round that evening while semifinal action and the championship game is slotted for Sunday.