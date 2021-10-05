The race to success requires optimal performance and focus, and it’s the only way you can make it past the obstacles standing in your path. According to Benjamin Berg, a mental coach who has revolutionized the speaker scene, success is within everyone’s reach; you just need to know how to get to it by unlocking your growth potential.

Here are five tips by Benjamin Berg to help you unlock exponential growth:

· Listen to those around you.

Benjamin Berg explains that even authorities in certain areas don’t know it all. Therefore, it always helps to listen to those around you. “Receive feedback on your ideas, take constructive criticism, and run with it,” says Berg. However, he also says that you need to be tactical with what you choose to take into account and what you discard because not all advice is good for your growth.

· Fail forward.

Benjamin Berg describes failure as an inevitable step of research and development. “To unlock growth, you need to learn from your setbacks and take those lessons to help you move forward,” he says.

· Prioritize customers over the product.

The customer is king. And this is truer now than it was a few years back. Benjamin Berg advises businesspeople always to put customer service first. “Customers are more impressed by their experience with your brand than the product itself,” he explains.

· Focus on opportunities.

A lot of people get lost looking around to see whether their competition is catching up to them. While this is necessary, Benjamin Berg explains that you should spend more time looking at opportunities to grow yourself than focusing on others.

· Stay on top of trends.

Today, trends change in seconds; thus, it is vital that you are up-to-date to avoid getting left behind. Benjamin Berg says that you can achieve this by listening to customers and using the available data and social media to your advantage.

The goal of exponential growth is to help you better yourself and unlock the next stage of your success. Benjamin Berg recommends using the tips above to help you unlock that growth and combine it with your experience.