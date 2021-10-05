Don’t give up when you fail, says Dan Young

Dan Young on why failure can be a blessing in disguise

Most people are terrified of failure. If they ever fail, they stop in their tracks and move on to something different and often less ambitious. However, Dan Young believes that failure is a part of every great success story; what matter the most are the lessons you take from your failures.

Dan Young is an industry-leading creator, investor, mentor, and entrepreneur. His passion is to share his experiences about how to maximize your financial, physical, and psychological well-being with others. He is a first-generation American who started working with computers at age six. “Computers and technology have always been huge passions of mine,” Dan Young revealed. “I always knew I eventually wanted to enter that field.”

Dan Young once worked at a big box electronic retailer that went bankrupt, and he decided to jump on the opportunity. He contacted all of their customers, offering to honor their existing warranties at no extra charge, and thus started his own PC and laptop business, where he lost over $20,000 in the first year. “I could have given up then,” explained Young. “I was in the hole, and many people in my life thought I had failed. But I knew I had a great investment, and it was worth seeing it through.” The following year, Dan Young’s loyal customers gave him over $1,000,000 worth of business. “It was a dream come true, but I wouldn’t have reached it if I gave up too soon,” he said.

Dan Young recommends learning from failure and not letting it scare you too much. “It’s okay to fail; what matters is that you take valuable lessons from it,” he said. “If you can move forward and do better after your failure, it means it was worth it.”

“Failing isn’t fun. However, if you’re willing to see your dreams through, even failing a few times along the way increases your chances of success exponentially,” concludes Dan Youn