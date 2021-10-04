Thunder Bay – LIVING – Due to a ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

SOUTH 31 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, High school AM transfers cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available (High school students can board transfer bus at transfer points).

South 31 students will be temporarily reassigned to community stops on other buses effective Monday, October 4.

SOUTH 67 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM cancelled for Monday, October 4 due to no driver available.