Thunder Bay – Weather – Its October. Does it seem to you like the days are sliding by faster and faster?

Thunder Bay Outlook

For Thunder Bay for Friday, expect increasing cloudiness. There will be a few showers beginning late in the morning this along with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High for the day will be 22 with the Humidex at a balmy 26. No risk of a major sunburn thought as the UV index will be 2 or low.

A few showers in the evening that will be ending near midnight then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Outlook

A cloudy and damp Friday in Fort Frances is in the forecast. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High for the day of 21 however with the Humidex it will feel like 27. The UV index will be 2 or low.

For Friday night expect cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low of 15.

Marten Falls Outlook

Cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers are expected early in the morning. Then there will be a few showers beginning in the morning. High for Friday of 17.

More showers and periods of drizzle are expected Friday night. Low overnight of 8.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Outlook

A high of 20 in Dryden for Friday. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. The Humidex will make it feel more like 25. The UV index 2 or low.

For Friday night expect cloudy skies with a low of 13.