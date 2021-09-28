Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police have arrested and charged a suspected impaired driver who appeared to be walking away from the scene of a single-vehicle collision that he was apparently involved in Monday morning.

Officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch were dispatched to the Harbour Expressway and Carrick Street just before 7:40 am on Monday, September 27th following reports of a single-vehicle collision.

While en route, officers learned a male motorist in a black sedan had struck a light post, exited the vehicle, and had began walking down Carrick Street.

When police arrived they located the driver in the area. Officers observed several signs that the driver was impaired.

The male was taken into custody and transported to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street for further evaluation.

At the station, the suspect refused to comply with demands for a breath sample.

A 28-year-old Thunder Bay man is charged with:

• Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired

• Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

• Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

He was released from custody with conditions and a future appearance date.