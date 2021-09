Thunder Bay – NEWS – An incident with a motor vehicle and a bicycle on Lakeshore drive has resulted in charges against the driver.

Shuniah Fire Rescue and the Ontario Provincial Police responded to the incident last night.

There were, fortunately, no injuries involved.

A 37-year-old man now faces charges after OPP say that his truck brushed up against two cyclists.

The incident happened to the west of the intersection with Lakeshore Drive and the highway.