KENORA – EMO – COVID-19 Update – Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) advises the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 in the Emo area. Over the past few weeks, many new cases of COVID-19 have been seen within a group of people in the Emo area, and public health officials believe the situation may be more widespread than it appears.

As more information is learned, officials worry there may be more cases circulating in the area. “Anyone in the Emo area who has symptoms of COVID-19 should self-isolate and arrange to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible, Choosing to not get tested or delaying getting tested makes it more difficult to control the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. “When called by public health, we need individuals to answer questions truthfully so we can gather information to put in measures to protect the health of the community,” continues Dr. Young Hoon.

Until the risk is lower, people in the Emo area are also urged to avoid larger gatherings, especially indoors. Vaccination continues to be the best protection measures against COVID-19, and NWHU urges anyone who is still unvaccinated to get their shot to protect themselves and their loved ones. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and saves lives.