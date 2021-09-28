Manitouwadge – News – Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is requesting the public’s assistance regarding a break and enter as well as theft of several items at a residence in Manitouwadge, ON.

Sometime over the night of August 27, 2021 from 08:30 pm till the morning of August 28, 2021 at 08:30 am an unknown party(s) kicked open the rear door of 20 Wenonah Drive in Manitouwadge and stole several items.

· 24 cans of Coors Light, bottle of Jack Daniels, and a bottle of Kalua.

· A wallet containing cash, personal ID, and bank cards.

· 2 Oakville golf tournament rings.

· A box containing a collection of vintage and collector coins, silver bars, silver and gold coins.

The home owner was away for the night and had his doors locked as well as had some lights on in the residence. The home owner noticed that someone had entered the residence when he returned in the morning and discovered his living room over turned. He later discovered the rear door had been kicked in breaking the door jam and dead bolt.