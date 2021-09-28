Sioux Lookout – MISSING – Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting assistance from the public in locating Angela WESLEY, a 38-years-old female, from Cat Lake First Nation.

Angela Wesley was reported missing on September 25, 2021. She was last seen on September 23, 2021, near Hour Lake, Cat Lake First Nation.

Nishnawbi-Aski Police Service (NAPS) has engaged the assistance of the OPP to locate the missing female. NAPS officers and members of the OPP Emergency Response Team, Provincial Liaison Team, and Northwest Crime Unit have been dispatched to the area to aid in the search effort.

Angela Wesley is described as First Nations female, 5’6″ with a medium build and long straight black hair. She was last seen wearing black sweat pants and a black hoodie sweater.

If you have had any contact with Angela Wesley or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS). Police and family are concerned for her safety.