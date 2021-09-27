Thunder Bay – WILDFIRE UPDATE – As fire season continues to wind down, there were no new fires reported by the afternoon of September 27, 2021.

Currently the wildfire hazard is rated as mainly low to moderate with some areas of high hazard in Red Lake, Kenora, and Fort Frances.

Please note: The next update will be provided on Thursday September 30.

At the time of this update there were 10 active fires in the northwest region. Two fires were being held, two fires were under control and six fires were being observed.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate across the northwest region with areas of high hazard in the districts of Red Lake, Kenora and Fort Frances.

To see the wildland fire hazard near you, visit our interactive map at Ontario.ca/forestfire.

Follow Ontario’s Outdoor Burning Regulations

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise.

Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.