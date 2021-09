IGNACE ON – NEWS – A new crosswalk was completed today in Ignace.

The Crosswalk is designed to recognize Orange Shirt Day on Thursday.

The Town in a statement says, “Today we begin the week of Truth and Reconciliation. We had this crosswalk painted in orange for Orange Shirt Day on Thursday and to remind us of the 7 Grandfather Teachings. May we all walk in reconciliation as every child matters!”