Thunder Bay – NEWS – The continued shortage of bus drivers is causing more school bus route cancellations.

Due to a ongoing and severe driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

NORTH 78 servicing St. Bernard AM & PM, Franco-Supérieur AM & PM, La Verendrye AM & PM cancelled UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE due to no driver available.

SOUTH 28 servicing Kakabeka AM & PM, Westgate AM transfers to Kakabeka cancelled through Friday, October 1 due to no driver available. Westgate students can board transfer bus at Kakabeka to Westgate.