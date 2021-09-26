KENORA – NEWS – Brody Leathwood and Richard Maxwell of Stony Mountain, Manitoba, pleaded guilty and were both fined $1,800 for catching and retaining fish during closed time, and $200 for fishing without a licence. Curtis Maxwell and Wendy Maxwell of Stony Mountain, Manitoba, pleaded guilty and were both fined $200 for fishing without a licence. In addition, Curtis Maxwell pleaded guilty and was fined $400 for angling for fish during closed time. Michael Wasnie of Selkirk, Manitoba, pleaded guilty and was fined $400 for angling during closed time.

The court heard that on the evening of June 13, 2020, conservation officers were conducting a marine patrol on Shoal Lake in the Kenora area and observed a group of people angling.

Shoal Lake is closed to all commercial and recreational walleye fishing to safeguard the walleye population. During the contact it was determined that a total of 11 walleye had been caught and retained by the group.

Four individuals from the group were also not licenced to fish in Ontario that year.

Justice of the Peace Patricia Clysdale-Cornell heard the case remotely in the Ontario Court of Justice, Kenora, on May 5, 2021.

Conservation officers continue to patrol and protect our natural resources during the current COVID-19 pandemic and would like to remind everyone that by respecting seasons, sanctuaries, bag and possession limits, we all help ensure our natural resources stay healthy. Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.

To report a natural resource violation or provide information about an unsolved case, members of the public can call the ministry TIPS line toll free at 1-877-847-7667. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. For more information about unsolved cases, please visit ontario.ca/mnrftips.