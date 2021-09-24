Thunder Bay – MISSING – Thunder Bay Police Service requestpublic assistance in locating missing person Fatima AL ALi a 15-year-old female.

Fatima was last seen on September 22, 2021 in the 300 block of High Street North.

Fatima AL ALI is described as a 15 year old female who is 5′ 2″ tall, she weighs about 120 pounds with a thin build.

She has long black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing black shorts, black tank top with a grey zip up sweater, black socks and white runners.

Anyone with information which may assist in locating Fatima AL ALI is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com