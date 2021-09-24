Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Heading into the first weekend of fall, conditions are surprisingly fall-like with cooler temperatures.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Friday expect mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High for Friday of 19. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

For Friday evening, expect partly cloudy. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers changing to a 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Low overnight of 6.

Fort Frances Weather

Mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Friday. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for the day of 15 is expected. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

For Friday night, we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight.

Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light in the evening. Low overnight of plus 5.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

Washaho Cree Nation will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High for Friday will be 13 with the UV index 2 or low.

For Friday night we are calling for mainly cloudy skies with as 40 per cent chance of showers. Low overnight of 6.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

The morning will start off with clear skies and sunny conditions. However there will be increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High for Friday of 15 with a UV index 4 or moderate.

Friday night we are forecasting clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. Low overnight of 7.