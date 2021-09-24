The power of testimonials is often understated, especially as brands focus most of their attention on chasing other avenues of acquiring new clients. However, according to Ron Kaml, testimonials can catapult your business to success. This depends on whether or not you use them right.

Ron Kaml is the founder and CEO of Carsfascinate, a company built on his passion and dedication. Kaml has been in the Auto Industry for a long time, selling, restoring, and fixing cars. The experience he amassed from his time repairing and restoring cars prepared him for his business which he started from scratch. He is now the renowned owner of a successful Auto company, Carsfascinate. The Carsfascinate story began over a decade ago with Kaml working on a single car, spending hours and a lot of effort on restoration work. This client then spoke of the exemplary service, and soon enough, Kaml was working on multiple projects. Many years, lots of projects, and many happy car buyers later, Kaml decided to launch his own business.

The company deals in youngtimer classics, which Kaml describes as masterpiece vehicles with the power to excite and delight. According to Kaml, without client testimonials, his business would never have taken off. This is why he strongly advocates for getting testimonials from customers. Kaml explains that new customers are more likely to trust someone who has experienced a product or service over the person selling this product or service.

In addition to this, Ron Kaml says that testimonials spread extremely fast, especially with the ongoing digital revolution. One happy client can bring you ten more clients, but one dissatisfied client will lose you more potential clients and leads than you can afford. Therefore, client testimonials go hand in hand with stellar service delivery.

Ron Kaml understands that marketing is about telling your customers what they need to know to make a purchase decision. However, the thing about marketing is that it is constantly evolving. It is no longer about the brand parading itself in front of its customers; it is now an open communication line. Kaml explains that people don’t want to be sold to, and customers won’t take your word for it that your product or service is what they need. That is why testimonials are the direct way to reach clients. Customers get to hear from real people why their decision to choose you is the right one.

Kaml adds that testimonials are also very effective in building trust and credibility with customers. Your clients want to know that not only can you deliver exemplary service, but you can also do it better than anyone else. A client testimonial creates a more profound and more emotional appeal for your branding and marketing efforts.

To further illustrate the power of testimonials, Kaml delves into statistics from studies he has read. One study claimed that client testimonials would help you generate 62% more revenue from every customer and every time they visit your brand. Moreover, a survey of customers indicated that the majority tend to trust these testimonials and view them as recommendations from people they know personally.

Carsfascinate was built on customer testimonials and has grown into the success it is today. Next time you want to downplay the power of client testimonials, remember Carsfascinate.