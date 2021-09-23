DRYDEN – For the past three hours, the highways has been closed due to a fatal collision near Dryden.
Please avoid this area as it will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision. https://t.co/slsidLRtnT
— OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) September 23, 2021
The collision happened near Old Huckell Road between Wabigoon and Dinorwic.
Update: #Closure #Dinorwic #HWY17 both directions Old Huckell Road, all lanes remain closed due to collision. #ONHwys
— 511ONNorthwestern (@511ONNorthwest) September 23, 2021
The Ontario Provincial Police say drivers should expect delays. Police say that it could be at least 7PM or 8PM before the highway re-opens to traffic.