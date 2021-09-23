Highway Closed Again Due to Fatal Collision

DRYDEN – For the past three hours, the highways has been closed due to a fatal collision near Dryden.

The collision happened near Old Huckell Road between Wabigoon and Dinorwic.

The Ontario Provincial Police say drivers should expect delays. Police say that it could be at least 7PM or 8PM before the highway re-opens to traffic.