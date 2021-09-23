DRYDEN – For the past three hours, the highways has been closed due to a fatal collision near Dryden.

Please avoid this area as it will be closed due to a motor vehicle collision. https://t.co/slsidLRtnT — OPP North West Region (@OPP_NWR) September 23, 2021

The collision happened near Old Huckell Road between Wabigoon and Dinorwic.

The Ontario Provincial Police say drivers should expect delays. Police say that it could be at least 7PM or 8PM before the highway re-opens to traffic.