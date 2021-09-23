Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Police arrested four suspects, including a Toronto man, for drug-trafficking related offences following the search of an Ambrose Street home Wednesday.

Officers with the Intelligence and Emergency Task Units executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 200 block of Ambrose Street just after 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22.

The search warrant was obtained through the course of an investigation into drug-trafficking activity at that address.

Multiple suspects were located inside and detained by police.

A search of the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of suspected fentanyl, a quantity of suspected crack cocaine, cash, and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Four people were arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Andre Sahil MASIH, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Dennis Laurie CLARKE, 35, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

James Howard HALVERSON, 48, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Vanda HALVERSON, 55, of Thunder Bay, is charged with:

• Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

• Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

All four appeared in bail court on Thursday, Sept. 23 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.