Thunder Bay – WEATHER – After a night in Thunder Bay of heavy rain, and thunder, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect.

Thunder Bay Weather

For Friday, we are calling for a few showers that will be ending this morning then clearing skies. There remains a risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High for Friday will be 20. The UV will be index 5 or moderate.

There was 16.3 mm of precipitation on Thursday.

Tonight it is going to cool down near the freezing mark under clear skies. Fog patches are going to be developing overnight. Winds will be from the west at 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light early this evening. Low overnight will be plus 3 with risk of frost especially in low-lying areas.

Fort Frances Weather

Sunny skies to start Friday in Fort Frances. There will be increasing cloudiness near noon. Winds will becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High for the day will be 15 with the UV index at 4 or moderate.

Tonight the forecast is calling for a few clouds. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Low plus 4.

Sachigo Lake Weather

It will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in Sachigo Lake today. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High on Friday of 12.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 7.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay

It is 10 in Dryden this morning headed to a high of 15. Increasing cloudiness today with winds becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning.

Tonight will see clearing skies with fog patches developing overnight. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.