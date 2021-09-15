Thunder Bay – WEATHER – It is a chilly 2.8 C in Upsala this morning, as the coolest place in Ontario. There are no weather warnings or alerts in effect.

The wet and cooler weather over the last week has kicked the legs out from underneath the wildfires across the region. 19 wildfires were declared out yesterday.

Thunder Bay Weather

For Thunder Bay today will see mainly sunny skies with a daytime high of 22. The UV index will be 5 or moderate.

Tonight will start with clear skies, there will be increasing cloudiness after midnight and a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h before morning. Low overnight of 14.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 4 to start the morning in Fort Frances. Mainly sunny skies are forecast with a daytime high of 20. Winds will becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. The UV index will be 6 or high.

Tonight will see clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low overnight of 15.

Washaho Cree Nation Weather

It is going to be a mix of sun and cloud in Washaho today. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. Winds will be from the west at 20 km/h gusting to 40. High of 17. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Winds will becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening. Low overnight low of 12.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

The morning is starting off at 8 in Dryden. Sunny skies are forecast with winds becoming south 20 km/h early this afternoon. High of 21 with the UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low 15.