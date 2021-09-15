Thunder Bay – LIVING – Due to a driver shortage, the following routes can not be serviced on the dates indicated.

SOUTH 33 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, École Catholique Franco-Supérieur AM cancelled Wednesday, September 15 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 43 servicing St. Patrick AM & PM, Pope John Paul II AM & PM, St. Martin AM & PM cancelled Wednesday, September 15 due to no driver available.

SOUTH 15 servicing Nor’wester View AM & PM, Westmount AM & PM cancelled Wednesday, September 15 through Friday, September 17 due to no driver available.