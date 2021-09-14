Fort Frances – NEWS –On September 10, 2021, officers from the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop involving a 2008 grey Chevrolet SUV which resulted in a male driver being arrested and charged with two criminal charges.

Robert David KOSCIAN, age 43 of Winnipeg, Manitoba has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)a of the Criminal Code of Canada, and;

Trafficking a schedule 1 controlled substance (cocaine) contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

KOSCIAN was released on an Undertaking. He is scheduled to attend Fort Frances Provincial Court on October 25, 2021 at 09:30 am.

