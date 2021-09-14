Fort Frances – MISSING PERSON – On Sunday September 5, 2021, at 23:00 hrs, Richard CHABOT, age 41 years of Fort Frances, ON was reported missing to the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Police initiated their missing person investigation after family and friends reported concern for CHABOT’s well-being. CHABOT was last seen by family members on Friday September 3, 2021 around 15:00hrs while walking his dog in Fort Frances, ON.

On Monday September 6, 2021, police investigation confirmed Chabot had purchased a bus ticket for Thunder Bay. Thunder Bay Police Service, Regional OPP Detachments and surrounding Canadian and United States of America (USA) policing agencies were notified as per standard police investigative processes. Family and friends began to post information on social media offering a description of CHABOT.

On Monday September 6, 2021, a member of the public contacted police regarding a possible sighting of CHABOT between 1430 and 1530 hrs. Police attended and spoke to the witness to verify information.

The witness was able to provide police with a photograph of a person matching CHABOT’s description after observing a post on social media. Police retrieved the photo and confirmed with family members that the male in the picture was Richard CHABOT.

From the photo, CHABOT is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 230-240 pounds, bald, wearing a black leather vest and light blue jeans. The witness was uncertain when or how CHABOT left the Dryden property.

As of September 14, 2021, OPP officers have been in contact with CHABOT’s family. They would like to thank the public for their assistance. The family is satisfied with police action and have been in contact with CHABOT. While his intentions or destination is not known, the family believes he is healthy and is not in any immediate distress. As per police policy, police investigation remains on-going. Officers will continue to follow up on investigative leads. Canada-wide zone alerts and the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) “missing person” entry will remain in place until such time, CHABOT’s location and well-being is verified in-person by police.