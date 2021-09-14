Thunder Bay – LIVING – Have you experienced or witnessed racism in Thunder Bay? Report and get support. 211 and the Lakehead Social Planning Council want to help.

The City of Thunder Bay’s Anti-Racism & Respect Advisory Committee, in partnership with Lakehead Social Planning Council, has launched an awareness campaign to highlight ways those who experience or witness racism can report it and access supports.

You can report racism:

Online: lspc.ca/IncidentReport

In-person: Visit Lakehead Social Planning, 125 Syndicate Avenue South, Unit 38, Victoriaville Centre

By Phone: Call 2-1-1

“This campaign emphasizes the victim supports available as well as the opportunity to report,” said Brenda Reimer, Chair – Incident Reporting Working Group. “We want the community to know there are people who will listen, hear their experience, and connect them with support services.”

Launched in 2017, the Incident Reporting Program provides an outlet to report incidents of racism through 211 North, operated by the Lakehead Social Planning Council (LSPC). Those who have experienced or witnessed racism can report the incident to trained specialists at the LSPC online, in person, or by phone.

“A trained specialist will listen, provide support, track the data to watch for trends and to inform future actions, and connect people with any available resources,” says Marie Klassen, Lakehead Social Planning Council. “We encourage anyone who has experienced racism to reach out and share their story.”

An awareness campaign is now underway by the Anti-Racism & Respect Advisory Committee to promote the Incident Reporting Program. The campaign includes bill boards, digital signage, transit advertising, and print and online ads, which will run September through November in Thunder Bay.

To learn more about the program, racism, and your rights visit: thunderbay.ca/AntiRacismResources