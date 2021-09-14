The 17th Annual Mayor’s Mulligan Golf Tournament presented by Enbridge Gas, announced today that $21,540 was raised during this year’s event in support of PRO Kids. This bringing the total raised in the past 17 years to $214,540 for charitable organizations. A cheque was presented by Mayor Bill Mauro and Luke Skaarup, Regional Director Enbridge Gas, to Laura Daniele, PRO Kids Coordinator, during the Mayor’s Mulligan on Friday, Sept. 10.

“This year raising funds for PRO Kids is more important than ever,” said Laura Daniele, PRO Kids Coordinator. “Children have suffered the impacts of isolation because of COVID-19, and now that programs are again being offered, it’s important we help get them back where they can be active, social, and motivated. Our sincere thanks to the Mayor for once again hosting this tournament and to all the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and players who made it possible.”

PRO Kids, which stands for positive recreation opportunities for kids, places children in activities when their families cannot afford the fees. Community programs such as this help children and youth develop leadership, teamwork, self-esteem, and relationship building that are important in a child’s development.