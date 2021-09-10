Thunder Bay – NEWS – Police arrested three people for cocaine trafficking after stopping a vehicle driving erratically early Friday morning.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers with the Uniform Patrol Branch conducted a traffic stop near High Street South and Beverly Street after observing a vehicle being driven erratically and travelling at a high rate of speed just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10.

After stopping the vehicle, and as the result of their investigation, police learned the three occupants of the vehicle were in possession of a quantity of suspected cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

The suspects were subsequently arrested and transported to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Police also seized a quantity of cash believed to have been obtained via drug-trafficking activity.

Further investigation also revealed one of the three suspects had provided officers with a false identity. The accused was later positively identified by police.

Hantel HERSHI, 23, of Ottawa, is charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

Mahad MUSSE, 26, of Hamilton, Ont., is charged with: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000, Obstruct Peace Officer, and Breach of Probation.

Christopher Micheal VIC, 39, is charged with: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

All three appeared in bail court on Friday, Sept. 10 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.