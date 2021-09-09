Thunder Bay – COVID-19 Update – The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in residents in the TBDHU Region.

Two of the cases are in people who travelled outside of the region. One is pending.

The current active cases is 13.

The Health Unit says that in addition, through data quality checks, 1 case reported previously by TBDHU was removed from the TBDHU case count. This will be reflected in the overall case count today.

Two of the cases are in Thunder Bay and surrounding communities and the other is in a First Nation community.