KENORA – COVID-19 Update – The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU) says the Delta variant of COVID-19 is noted throughout the region. “If you are feeling unwell, even if you are fully vaccinated, please complete the self-assessment to see if you should be tested for COVID-19,” says Dr. Kit Young Hoon, Medical Officer of Health at NWHU. “The Delta variant is highly contagious and will spread quickly if we do not act. I urge everyone to be vigilant in practising all COVID-19 prevention measures as we see cases increase in our area,” continues Dr. Young Hoon.

The NWHU says, “Please be advised that although we released information on the Delta variant today, it is not the first case of this variant in our region. The Delta variant has been present for months and is the prominent strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, including the NWHU region.”

Anyone, including those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19, should get tested if they have symptoms to prevent further transmission.

Recently, the Provincial COVID-19 Self-assessment Tool has been updated.

Vaccination remains the top way to prevent dire outcomes from a COVID-19 infection. For more information on getting your first or second dose of the vaccine, visit https://www2.nwhu.on.ca//covid-19/booking-a-covid-19-vaccine-appointment/.