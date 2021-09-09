Thunder Bay – WEATHER – There are no weather alerts or warnings in effect this morning across the region. After several days of rain, clouds are giving way to clear skies for many parts of the region.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

It is 7 to start the morning in Thunder Bay. Mainly sunny skies are here to start the day. There will be however increasing cloudiness by late this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 22. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 7.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 6 this morning in Fort Frances. We are calling for increasing cloudiness. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. High of 19. The UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight, skies will be clearing this evening. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 9.

Sandy Lake Weather Outlook

There will be a high of 19 today in Sandy Lake. Skies will be mainly cloudy. There is a 30 per cent chance of showers early this morning. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see clearing skies this evening. Low overnight of 11.

Kenora and Lake of the Woods Weather Outlook

It is 11 this morning in Kenora. The high for the day will be 20. Increasing cloudiness is forecast as clouds roll in later this morning. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. The UV index will be 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see clear skies. Fog patches are expected after midnight. Low overnight of 11.