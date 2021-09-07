Thunder Bay – NEWS – UPDATE – The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 27-year-old Melissa KOWTIASH

Melissa was last heard from on September 2, 2021. She is described as being an Indigenous female, standing about 5’9″ tall, 165lbs, brown eyes and black hair with pink streak in it, lip piercing.

She was last seen wearing black pants and slippers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Melissa KOWTIASH is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

