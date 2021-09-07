Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Precipitation is the word of the day for much of the region.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Armstrong – Auden – Wabakimi Park

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Significant rainfall expected today into Wednesday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move into the area this morning and continue into Wednesday. Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected by Wednesday afternoon.

Higher rainfall amounts in excess of 50 mm are also possible and Rainfall Warnings may be required.

Thunder Bay Weather

For Thunder Bay expect cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers will also beginning this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon then increasing to 40 gusting to 60. High of 19.

Tonight rain showers will be ending late this evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low overnight of 13.

Fort Frances Weather Outlook

It is 14 in Fort Frances. The forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon. High of 20.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low overnight of 13.

Sachigo Lake Weather Outlook

It is 11 headed to a high of 17 in Sachigo Lake. Cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers and fog patches which should be dissipating this morning are expected.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 9.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

It is 14 headed to a high of only 17 today in Dryden. Skies will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this morning. Showers will be also beginning near noon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. Winds from the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 60 near noon are expected.

Tonight rain showers will be ending late this evening then cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Winds will be from the northwest at 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 this evening. Low overnight of 12.