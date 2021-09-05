Thunder Bay – Weather – As the Labour Day weekend continues, there are no weather alerts or warnings in effect. Cooler temperatures however along with precipitation have ruled parts of the region for this last long weekend of the summer.

Thunder Bay Weather Outlook

For Thunder Bay for Sunday, the forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Winds will becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High for the day will be 19. The UV index will be 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Winds will be northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 9.

Fort Frances Weather

It is 10 this morning in Fort Frances. We are calling for mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High for Sunday of 17. The UV index is 4 or moderate.

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Winds will be from the northwest at 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low overnight of 6.

Sachigo Lake Weather

For Sachigo Lake there will be a few showers ending this morning then cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches will be dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. High for the day will hit 13. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see cloudy skies with 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will be developing after midnight. Low overnight of 10.

Dryden and Vermilion Bay Weather

For Sunday in Dryden the forecast is for mainly cloudy skies with a 60 per cent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Winds will becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High of only 16. The UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight will see mainly cloudy skies. There will be a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening. Fog patches will be developing overnight. Low overnight will be 8.